Wake Forest 68, Florida St. 60

WAKE FOREST (19-5)

Mucius 4-7 0-0 10, Walton 1-1 1-2 3, Williams 9-21 4-5 23, Williamson 1-6 0-1 3, LaRavia 7-10 3-4 18, Monsanto 3-9 0-0 9, Sy 1-3 0-3 2, Whitt 0-0 0-0 0, Hildreth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 8-15 68.

FLORIDA ST. (13-9)

Butler 0-4 0-2 0, Ngom 1-1 0-0 2, Cleveland 4-15 3-5 11, Evans 3-11 2-2 9, Mills 6-16 2-3 15, Prieto 5-9 2-2 13, Wilkes 0-4 0-0 0, Warley 1-4 2-2 5, Fletcher 2-3 1-2 5, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Lindner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 12-18 60.

Halftime_Wake Forest 25-21. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 8-22 (Monsanto 3-6, Mucius 2-5, LaRavia 1-1, Williams 1-5, Williamson 1-5), Florida St. 4-19 (Warley 1-1, Evans 1-3, Prieto 1-3, Mills 1-4, Butler 0-2, Cleveland 0-3, Wilkes 0-3). Rebounds_Wake Forest 44 (LaRavia 13), Florida St. 33 (Prieto 12). Assists_Wake Forest 15 (LaRavia 9), Florida St. 12 (Mills 4). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 15, Florida St. 17. A_10,089 (12,100).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.