Wake Forest 69, NC State 51

WAKE FOREST (20-5)
Mucius 4-9 1-2 13, Walton 4-7 0-0 9, Williams 7-10 1-4 17, Williamson 4-8 2-3 11, LaRavia 2-8 2-4 6, Sy 6-7 0-0 13, Monsanto 0-1 0-0 0, Whitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 6-13 69.
NC STATE (10-15)
Gibson 1-4 0-0 2, Hellems 3-12 2-2 9, Morsell 1-7 0-0 2, Seabron 8-15 6-10 22, Smith 3-16 0-0 8, Hayes 0-2 2-3 2, Dowuona 3-3 0-0 6, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Pass 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 10-15 51.
Halftime_Wake Forest 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 9-20 (Mucius 4-8, Williams 2-4, Walton 1-1, Sy 1-2, Williamson 1-3, LaRavia 0-1, Monsanto 0-1), NC State 3-22 (Smith 2-10, Hellems 1-7, Hayes 0-1, Morsell 0-4). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Wake Forest 33 (Williams 9), NC State 32 (Gibson 11). Assists_Wake Forest 17 (LaRavia 8), NC State 12 (Smith 4). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 16, NC State 14. A_11,635 (19,772).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments