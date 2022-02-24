Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wake Forest 76, Syracuse 60

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:03 pm
< a min read
      

SYRACUSE (11-16)

Styles 3-7 4-4 10, Christianna Carr 6-15 0-0 15, Chrislyn Carr 2-9 0-2 5, Hyman 10-20 4-6 26, Murray 2-9 0-0 4, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 8-12 60

WAKE FOREST (14-14)

Morra 10-15 1-2 21, Summiel 1-5 0-0 2, Harrison 2-7 2-2 6, Spear 6-15 3-4 19, Williams 5-8 1-2 11, Becker 5-8 3-4 13, Cowles 0-1 0-0 0, Hinds 1-1 0-0 2, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2, Scruggs 0-1 0-0 0, Conley 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 31-63 10-14 76

Syracuse 16 12 15 17 60
Wake Forest 21 18 25 12 76

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 6-20 (Christ.Carr 3-7, Chrisl.Carr 1-5, Hyman 2-4, Murray 0-4), Wake Forest 4-11 (Spear 4-9, Williams 0-2). Assists_Syracuse 5 (Murray 3), Wake Forest 9 (Harrison 3, Williams 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 30 (Christ.Carr 6, Hyman 6, Styles 6), Wake Forest 43 (Morra 15). Total Fouls_Syracuse 13, Wake Forest 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,997.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!