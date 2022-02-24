Wake Forest 76, Syracuse 60

SYRACUSE (11-16)
Styles 3-7 4-4 10, Christianna Carr 6-15 0-0 15, Chrislyn Carr 2-9 0-2 5, Hyman 10-20 4-6 26, Murray 2-9 0-0 4, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 8-12 60
WAKE FOREST (14-14)
Morra 10-15 1-2 21, Summiel 1-5 0-0 2, Harrison 2-7 2-2 6, Spear 6-15 3-4 19, Williams 5-8 1-2 11, Becker 5-8 3-4 13, Cowles 0-1 0-0 0, Hinds 1-1 0-0 2, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2, Scruggs 0-1 0-0 0, Conley 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 31-63 10-14 76
|Syracuse
|16
|12
|15
|17
|—
|60
|Wake Forest
|21
|18
|25
|12
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Syracuse 6-20 (Christ.Carr 3-7, Chrisl.Carr 1-5, Hyman 2-4, Murray 0-4), Wake Forest 4-11 (Spear 4-9, Williams 0-2). Assists_Syracuse 5 (Murray 3), Wake Forest 9 (Harrison 3, Williams 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 30 (Christ.Carr 6, Hyman 6, Styles 6), Wake Forest 43 (Morra 15). Total Fouls_Syracuse 13, Wake Forest 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,997.
