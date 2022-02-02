Wake Forest 91, Pittsburgh 75

PITTSBURGH (8-14)

Gueye 3-9 0-0 9, Hugley 7-12 3-4 17, Burton 4-11 2-2 10, Ezeakudo 3-4 0-0 8, Odukale 10-14 1-3 23, Horton 1-5 2-2 4, Jeffress 0-0 0-0 0, Santos 1-4 1-2 3, Collier 0-1 1-2 1, Amadasun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 10-15 75.

WAKE FOREST (18-5)

Mucius 3-7 6-7 14, Walton 6-6 1-2 16, Williams 4-11 6-10 15, Williamson 3-7 4-4 12, LaRavia 6-10 2-2 18, Sy 3-3 1-1 9, Monsanto 1-3 0-0 2, Whitt 1-3 0-0 3, Hildreth 0-0 0-0 0, Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, McCray 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 20-26 91.

Halftime_Wake Forest 46-24. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 7-16 (Gueye 3-6, Ezeakudo 2-3, Odukale 2-3, Burton 0-1, Horton 0-1, Hugley 0-1, Santos 0-1), Wake Forest 15-29 (LaRavia 4-6, Walton 3-3, Sy 2-2, Williamson 2-5, Mucius 2-6, Whitt 1-2, Williams 1-4, Monsanto 0-1). Fouled Out_Odukale. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 29 (Hugley 12), Wake Forest 29 (Williams 10). Assists_Pittsburgh 13 (Burton 5), Wake Forest 20 (Williams 9). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 22, Wake Forest 16.

