Wake Forest hosts Notre Dame after Goodwin’s 23-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-7, 12-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-7, 10-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Dane Goodwin scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 99-95 overtime victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Demon Deacons are 13-2 on their home court. Wake Forest is second in the ACC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Alondes Williams averaging 10.1.

The Fighting Irish are 12-3 in ACC play. Notre Dame is ninth in the ACC scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

The Demon Deacons and Fighting Irish square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mucius averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 50.4% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

Goodwin is averaging 15.1 points for the Fighting Irish. Blake Wesley is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

