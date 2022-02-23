Wake Forest visits Clemson following Williams’ 23-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-7, 11-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-15, 4-12 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the Clemson Tigers after Alondes Williams scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 79-74 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tigers are 8-5 on their home court. Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. David Collins leads the Tigers with 7.0 boards.

The Demon Deacons have gone 11-6 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Tigers and Demon Deacons square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Williams is averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Demon Deacons. Jake Laravia is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

