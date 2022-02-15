Wake Forest visits No. 9 Duke following Williams’ 25-point showing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-6, 10-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils after Alondes Williams scored 25 points in Wake Forest’s 76-72 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Blue Devils are 13-2 in home games. Duke ranks third in the ACC in team defense, giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Demon Deacons are 10-5 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Blue Devils won the last meeting 76-64 on Jan. 13. Paolo Banchero scored 24 points points to help lead the Blue Devils to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Mark Williams is averaging 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

Alondes Williams is averaging 19.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Demon Deacons. Jake Laravia is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

