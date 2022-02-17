Walker keys 2nd half, Colorado rolls past California, 70-62

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jabari Walker had 19 points and 15 rebounds and Colorado used a big second half to earn its fourth straight win, knocking off California, 70-62, on Thursday night.

The Golden Bears, who swept a road trip to Oregon State and Oregon last week, built a 35-28 lead at intermission, but it disappeared in a hurry with Walker scoring 13 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in the second half.

Colorado opened the second half on a 14-1 run capped by back-to-back 3s by Evan Battey and Keeshawn Barthelemy, to take a 42-36 lead less than five minutes into the period. After Cal pulled within four at 46-42, the Buffaloes went on an 15-1 run to push their lead into double digits, 58-43 with 6:44 left.

Colorado (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) dominated on the boards, holding a 43-28 advantage, while shooting 22 of 51 from the floor (43.1%), including 5 of 12 from long range.

Battey finished with 18 points and six rebounds and KJ Simpson added another 18 points off the bench.

Grant Anticevich and Jalen Celestine each had 11 points to lead California (11-16, 4-12). Kauny Kauny finished with 10 points, six boards and six blocked shots.

Colorado’s road trip continues at Stanford on Saturday. California plays host to Utah Saturday.

