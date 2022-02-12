Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against Wright State after 24-point outing

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-10, 10-5 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (15-11, 12-5 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces the Wright State Raiders after Marques Warrick scored 24 points in Northern Kentucky’s 71-62 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Raiders have gone 9-2 at home. Wright State averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Norse are 10-5 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Norse won 73-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Warrick led the Norse with 23 points, and Tanner Holden led the Raiders with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holden is averaging 20.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Raiders. Tim Finke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Adrian Nelson is averaging 6.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Norse. Warrick is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Norse: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

