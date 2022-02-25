Washington 61, California 60

WASHINGTON (7-14)
Schwartz 2-5 6-6 12, Van Dyke 7-14 3-4 20, Mulkey 7-13 2-4 17, Oliver 0-4 3-4 3, Peterson 1-7 2-4 4, Watkins 0-3 0-0 0, Rees 2-3 0-0 4, Noble 0-1 0-0 0, Whitfield 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 19-50 17-24 61
CALIFORNIA (11-11)
Lutje Schipholt 1-5 0-0 2, Curry 6-13 3-5 16, Daniels 7-12 7-8 21, Green 2-9 2-2 8, McIntosh 2-7 2-2 7, Onyiah 2-3 0-0 4, Samb 0-0 0-0 0, Crocker 0-3 0-0 0, Elsnitz 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 21-54 14-17 60
|Washington
|21
|18
|9
|13
|—
|61
|California
|18
|9
|13
|20
|—
|60
3-Point Goals_Washington 6-14 (Schwartz 2-3, Van Dyke 3-4, Mulkey 1-2, Peterson 0-4, Watkins 0-1), California 4-13 (Curry 1-3, Daniels 0-1, Green 2-6, McIntosh 1-2, Crocker 0-1). Assists_Washington 16 (Noble 4, Mulkey 4), California 7 (Crocker 2, McIntosh 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Van Dyke 11), California 33 (Daniels 7). Total Fouls_Washington 16, California 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,609.
