Washington 84, California 61

WASHINGTON (12-8)

Matthews 5-9 0-0 11, Roberts 2-4 0-0 4, Bey 7-14 2-2 20, T.Brown 8-17 3-3 19, Davis 7-10 0-0 19, Fuller 2-6 0-0 5, Bajema 1-2 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 1-2 1, Sorn 1-1 0-0 2, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Penn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 6-7 84.

CALIFORNIA (9-14)

Anticevich 3-10 1-2 7, Kuany 1-3 1-2 3, Thiemann 2-5 2-2 6, Celestine 3-8 0-0 8, Shepherd 2-8 2-2 6, Foreman 3-9 1-2 8, Alajiki 2-3 1-2 7, Roberson 0-1 0-1 0, J.Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Anyanwu 3-5 2-4 8, Hyder 0-3 2-2 2, Klonaras 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 22-62 12-19 61.

Halftime_Washington 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Washington 12-23 (Davis 5-7, Bey 4-7, Bajema 1-1, Fuller 1-3, Matthews 1-3, T.Brown 0-2), California 5-22 (Alajiki 2-2, Celestine 2-5, Foreman 1-6, Kuany 0-1, Shepherd 0-3, Anticevich 0-5). Rebounds_Washington 34 (Roberts 8), California 32 (Anticevich, Hyder 6). Assists_Washington 18 (T.Brown 8), California 14 (J.Brown 3). Total Fouls_Washington 12, California 11. A_4,038 (11,877).

