Washington 87, Arizona St. 64

ARIZONA ST. (7-14)
Graham 7-13 0-0 14, Lawrence 6-10 3-6 15, Gaffney 0-3 0-0 0, Heath 4-13 0-0 10, Horne 2-7 2-3 7, Jackson 4-13 2-2 12, Boakye 3-4 0-1 6, Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 7-12 64.
WASHINGTON (12-9)
Matthews 5-9 1-2 15, Roberts 3-4 2-4 8, Bey 4-11 0-0 9, Brown 6-14 7-9 19, Fuller 5-9 3-4 16, Bajema 3-5 5-6 12, Sorn 3-3 0-0 6, Wilson 0-4 2-4 2, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Iglesia 0-0 0-0 0, Luttinen 0-0 0-0 0, Neubauer 0-0 0-0 0, Penn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 20-29 87.
Halftime_Washington 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 5-22 (Jackson 2-7, Heath 2-8, Horne 1-4, Neal 0-1, Gaffney 0-2), Washington 9-21 (Matthews 4-7, Fuller 3-6, Bajema 1-3, Bey 1-4, Brown 0-1). Rebounds_Arizona St. 35 (Graham 8), Washington 37 (Roberts, Bey 7). Assists_Arizona St. 16 (Jackson 6), Washington 16 (Brown 8). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 21, Washington 11.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments