Washington St. 63, Colorado 56

WASHINGTON ST. (14-6)

Motuga 1-3 0-0 3, Murekatete 3-7 2-4 8, Charlisse Leger-Walker 9-18 8-10 30, Krystal Leger-Walker 3-9 0-0 8, Teder 4-10 2-2 14, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 20-50 12-16 63

COLORADO (14-6)

Tuitele 2-5 0-0 4, Finau 0-4 2-2 2, Hollingshed 3-8 2-2 10, Sadler 4-11 0-0 10, Sherrod 2-6 2-4 7, Miller 2-7 10-11 14, Blacksten 0-1 0-0 0, Formann 1-5 2-2 4, Jones 2-2 0-0 5, Wetta 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 16-51 18-21 56

Washington St. 10 12 20 21 — 63 Colorado 12 7 22 15 — 56

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 11-24 (Motuga 1-1, C.Leger-Walker 4-10, K.Leger-Walker 2-4, Teder 4-8, Sarver 0-1), Colorado 6-22 (Tuitele 0-2, Finau 0-3, Hollingshed 2-4, Sadler 2-4, Sherrod 1-2, Miller 0-1, Formann 0-4, Jones 1-1, Wetta 0-1). Assists_Washington St. 12 (K.Leger-Walker 6), Colorado 11 (Wetta 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 36 (Motuga 11), Colorado 28 (Hollingshed 5). Total Fouls_Washington St. 15, Colorado 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,205.

