Washington St. 66, Stanford 60

WASHINGTON ST. (13-7)

Gueye 4-7 0-3 8, Abogidi 2-4 4-6 9, Flowers 7-14 4-6 22, Roberts 5-10 0-0 12, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Jakimovski 1-3 0-0 3, Rodman 4-5 0-0 9, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 24-49 8-16 66.

STANFORD (13-8)

Delaire 1-6 6-7 8, Ingram 2-11 1-2 5, Jones 10-14 0-0 24, Keefe 3-6 0-1 6, O’Connell 2-6 0-0 5, Angel 1-5 0-0 2, Murrell 2-5 0-0 5, Silva 2-4 0-0 5, Beskind 0-1 0-0 0, Raynaud 0-1 0-0 0, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 7-10 60.

Halftime_Washington St. 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 10-23 (Flowers 4-7, Roberts 2-5, Abogidi 1-2, Rodman 1-2, Williams 1-2, Jakimovski 1-3, Bamba 0-1, Gueye 0-1), Stanford 7-31 (Jones 4-8, Silva 1-2, Murrell 1-4, O’Connell 1-4, Beskind 0-1, Delaire 0-1, Angel 0-4, Ingram 0-7). Rebounds_Washington St. 25 (Gueye 9), Stanford 32 (Keefe 10). Assists_Washington St. 12 (Flowers 5), Stanford 13 (Keefe, O’Connell 3). Total Fouls_Washington St. 18, Stanford 17. A_2,172 (7,392).

