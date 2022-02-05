Washington St. 68, California 64

WASHINGTON ST. (13-7)

Gueye 4-6 0-1 10, Abogidi 5-9 7-8 17, Flowers 5-11 7-7 21, Roberts 5-13 0-0 12, Williams 0-7 0-1 0, Rodman 2-5 0-0 5, Jakimovski 1-2 0-0 3, Bamba 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 14-17 68.

CALIFORNIA (9-14)

Alajiki 0-3 0-0 0, Kuany 0-3 0-0 0, Thiemann 3-7 2-2 8, Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Shepherd 5-18 0-0 10, Anticevich 6-11 0-0 16, Celestine 7-11 3-3 20, Foreman 2-2 0-0 4, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 5-5 64.

Halftime_Washington St. 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 10-21 (Flowers 4-5, Gueye 2-2, Roberts 2-7, Jakimovski 1-1, Rodman 1-3, Abogidi 0-1, Bamba 0-1, Williams 0-1), California 7-21 (Anticevich 4-5, Celestine 3-6, Alajiki 0-1, Kuany 0-2, Shepherd 0-7). Rebounds_Washington St. 26 (Abogidi 11), California 30 (Celestine 7). Assists_Washington St. 9 (Roberts, Williams, Rodman 2), California 16 (Brown 6). Total Fouls_Washington St. 9, California 15.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.