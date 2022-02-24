Washington St. 78, Washington 70

WASHINGTON (13-13)
N.Roberts 3-5 0-0 6, Wilson 2-2 2-4 6, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Brown 5-13 1-2 11, Fuller 7-14 4-6 23, Bajema 4-10 2-2 11, Sorn 2-2 2-2 6, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 13-18 70.
WASHINGTON ST. (15-12)
Gueye 11-23 3-3 25, Abogidi 7-9 7-8 21, Flowers 2-9 6-7 12, T.Roberts 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 2-8 0-0 5, Rodman 0-1 2-2 2, Jackson 3-4 2-3 8, Jakimovski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 20-23 78.
Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Washington 7-20 (Fuller 5-9, Bey 1-4, Bajema 1-5, Brown 0-2), Washington St. 4-17 (Flowers 2-7, T.Roberts 1-4, Williams 1-5, Jakimovski 0-1). Fouled Out_N.Roberts. Rebounds_Washington 28 (N.Roberts, Bajema 6), Washington St. 34 (Abogidi 14). Assists_Washington 13 (Brown 8), Washington St. 19 (Flowers 7). Total Fouls_Washington 20, Washington St. 19. A_4,510 (11,671).
