Washington State visits Washington after Fuller’s 23-point outing

Washington State Cougars (15-12, 8-8 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-14, 8-8 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Washington State Cougars after PJ Fuller scored 23 points in Washington’s 78-70 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Huskies are 9-5 on their home court. Washington is sixth in the Pac-12 with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Terrell Brown Jr. averaging 12.4.

The Cougars are 8-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cougars won the last meeting 78-70 on Feb. 24. Mouhamed Gueye scored 25 points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 46.0% and averaging 22.0 points for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Michael Flowers averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Tyrell Roberts is shooting 35.1% and averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

