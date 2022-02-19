Water squirt costs Stars captain Benn $5K in NHL fine

On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 1:06 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after squirting water from the bench into the face of an opponent.

The fine was announced by the NHL on Saturday, a day after Benn squirted water at Blackhawks wing MacKenzie Entwistle as he skated past the Dallas bench late in the third period at Chicago. The Stars won 1-0 in a shootout.

That came right after Entwistle had been checked hard into the boards by Michael Raffl near the Stars bench.

The $5,000, the maximum allowed under hockey’s collective bargaining agreement, goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

