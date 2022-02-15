Watson, North Carolina A&T Aggies square off against the Hampton Pirates

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-15, 6-6 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (7-16, 3-9 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Najee Garvin and the Hampton Pirates host Marcus Watson and the North Carolina A&T Aggies in Big South action Wednesday.

The Pirates are 5-4 in home games. Hampton is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies are 6-6 in conference matchups. N.C. A&T has a 5-13 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Aggies won 67-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Tyler Maye led the Aggies with 14 points, and Raymond Bethea Jr. led the Pirates with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Pirates. Garvin is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Demetric Horton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Watson is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.