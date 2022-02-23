Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Weathers carries SMU past Tulsa 75-61

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:14 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Weathers tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead SMU to a 75-61 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night, the Mustangs’ 14th consecutive home victory.

Kendric Davis had 17 points and seven assists for SMU (20-6, 11-3 American Athletic Conference). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 points. Michael Weathers had 11 points and six rebounds.

Jeriah Horne had 24 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-17, 3-12).

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane for the season. SMU defeated Tulsa 74-69 on Dec. 29.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!