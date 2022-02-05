Weathers leads SMU against Wichita State after 27-point showing

SMU Mustangs (16-4, 7-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-8, 2-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits the Wichita State Shockers after Marcus Weathers scored 27 points in SMU’s 69-61 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Shockers have gone 8-5 at home. Wichita State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs have gone 7-1 against AAC opponents. SMU averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morris Udeze is averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Shockers. Tyson Etienne is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Kendric Davis averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Weathers is shooting 58.3% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

