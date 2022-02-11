Trending:
Weber State visits Idaho after Jawara’s 24-point outing

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Weber State Wildcats (18-7, 11-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (5-18, 2-11 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays the Idaho Vandals after Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 24 points in Weber State’s 75-67 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals are 4-6 on their home court. Idaho has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 11-3 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 84-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Jawara led the Wildcats with 18 points, and Mikey Dixon led the Vandals with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevante Anderson is averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Vandals. Dixon is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Dillon Jones is averaging 12.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Jawara is averaging three made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

