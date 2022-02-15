Trending:
Wednesday’s Freestyle Skiing Results

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 10:13 pm
Wednesday

Men

Freeski Slopestyle

Final

1. Alexander Hall, United States, 90.01.

2. Nicholas Goepper, United States, 86.48.

3. Jesper Tjader, Sweden, 85.35.

4. Andri Ragettli, Switzerland, 83.50.

5. Birk Ruud, Norway, 79.33.

6. Fabian Boesch, Switzerland, 78.05.

7. Colby Stevenson, United States, 77.41.

8. Matej Svancer, Austria, 73.05.

9. Max Moffatt, Canada, 70.40.

10. Ben Barclay, New Zealand, 67.40.

11. Oliwer Magnusson, Sweden, 40.46.

12. Kim Gubser, Switzerland, DNS.

