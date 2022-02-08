Trending:
Wednesday’s Olympic Medalists

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 11:14 pm
FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s Freeski Big Air

GOLD_Birk Ruud, Norway

SILVER_Colby Stevenson, United States

BRONZE_Henrik Harlaut, Sweden

