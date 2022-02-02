Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 49, Western Albemarle 27
Auburn 40, Galax 17
Bluestone 50, Randolph-Henry 18
Broadwater Academy 44, Nandua 14
Brunswick 57, Sussex Central 17
Buckingham County 45, Nottoway 22
Buffalo Gap 47, Stuarts Draft 46
Charlottesville 59, Monticello 36
Chatham 62, Altavista 46
Christiansburg 58, Abingdon 54
Culpeper 54, Caroline 42
Dan River 49, Nelson County 46
Dominion 50, Independence 31
Eastside 61, Twin Springs 42
First Colonial 54, Indian River 49
Harrisonburg 73, Fort Defiance 69
Henrico 51, Douglas Freeman 50
Hermitage 62, Armstrong 18
Hopewell 51, Petersburg 36
Justice High School 38, Annandale 18
Louisa 64, Fluvanna 34
Luray 57, Clarke County 34
Magna Vista 59, Franklin County 39
Menchville 81, Bethel 33
Millbrook 47, Fauquier 42
Nansemond-Suffolk 45, Great Bridge 41
Osbourn 36, Battlefield 30
Park View-South Hill 50, Windsor 47
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Mills Godwin 42
Patriot 43, Freedom (South Riding) 25
Potomac 48, C.D. Hylton 29
Princess Anne 58, Kempsville 46
Shelby Valley, Ky. 67, Mountain Mission 42
Southampton 35, Surry County 33
Southampton Academy 52, Fuqua School 16
Trinity Christian School 61, Fredericksburg Christian 58
Western Branch 47, Kellam 31
Wicomico, Md. 61, Chincoteague 28
William Monroe 48, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 33
Woodbridge 55, Freedom (W) 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
James Wood vs. Jefferson, W.Va., ccd.
