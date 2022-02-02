Trending:
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 49, Western Albemarle 27

Auburn 40, Galax 17

Bluestone 50, Randolph-Henry 18

Broadwater Academy 44, Nandua 14

Brunswick 57, Sussex Central 17

Buckingham County 45, Nottoway 22

Buffalo Gap 47, Stuarts Draft 46

Charlottesville 59, Monticello 36

Chatham 62, Altavista 46

Christiansburg 58, Abingdon 54

Culpeper 54, Caroline 42

Dan River 49, Nelson County 46

Dominion 50, Independence 31

Eastside 61, Twin Springs 42

First Colonial 54, Indian River 49

Harrisonburg 73, Fort Defiance 69

Henrico 51, Douglas Freeman 50

Hermitage 62, Armstrong 18

Hopewell 51, Petersburg 36

Justice High School 38, Annandale 18

Louisa 64, Fluvanna 34

Luray 57, Clarke County 34

Magna Vista 59, Franklin County 39

Menchville 81, Bethel 33

Millbrook 47, Fauquier 42

Nansemond-Suffolk 45, Great Bridge 41

Osbourn 36, Battlefield 30

Park View-South Hill 50, Windsor 47

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Mills Godwin 42

Patriot 43, Freedom (South Riding) 25

Potomac 48, C.D. Hylton 29

Princess Anne 58, Kempsville 46

Shelby Valley, Ky. 67, Mountain Mission 42

Southampton 35, Surry County 33

Southampton Academy 52, Fuqua School 16

Trinity Christian School 61, Fredericksburg Christian 58

Western Branch 47, Kellam 31

Wicomico, Md. 61, Chincoteague 28

William Monroe 48, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 33

Woodbridge 55, Freedom (W) 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

James Wood vs. Jefferson, W.Va., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

