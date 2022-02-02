Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 73, Justice High School 51

Battlefield 65, Osbourn 58

Broadwater Academy 85, Nandua 38

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Brunswick 56, Sussex Central 41

Buffalo Gap 60, Stuarts Draft 57

C.D. Hylton 75, Potomac 48

Charlottesville 45, Monticello 34

Chilhowie 45, Rural Retreat 36

Cosby 42, Midlothian 31

E.C. Glass 55, Liberty Christian 47

Eastside 48, Twin Springs 32

        Read more: Sports News

Essex 61, Rappahannock 32

Fluvanna 78, Louisa 60

Fort Defiance 45, Harrisonburg 37

Franklin 60, Central of Lunenburg 28

Franklin County 66, Magna Vista 64

Fredericksburg Christian 69, Trinity Christian School 40

Freedom (W) 57, Woodbridge 56

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

GW-Danville 59, Heritage-Lynchburg 53

Grafton 57, Tabb 44

Graham 58, Galax 44

Henrico 60, Mechanicsville High School 44

Indian River 70, First Colonial 46

James River-Buchanan 69, Radford 34

Jamestown 84, Poquoson 26

John Handley 67, James Wood 42

Manchester 70, George Wythe-Richmond 62

Matoaca 65, Prince George 60

Millbrook 69, Fauquier 58

Monacan 76, Clover Hill 65

Nelson County 52, Dan River 24

Nottoway 60, Buckingham County 48

Oscar Smith 76, Ocean Lakes 32

Page County 65, Luray 56

Powhatan 73, Dinwiddie 66

Princess Anne 55, Kempsville 53

Rappahannock County 76, Park View-Sterling 49

Shelby Valley, Ky. 76, Mountain Mission 37

South County 62, James Robinson 34

St. Annes-Belfield 73, Fork Union Prep 52

Surry County 68, Southampton 56

Veritas Collegiate Academy 88, Christchurch 79

Warhill 58, Bruton 54

Western Albemarle 53, Albemarle 46

William Byrd 51, Staunton River 27

York 74, New Kent 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2022
2|1 Modern Threats: Surface-to-Air Missile...
2|2 Geosite's Beacon: Enabling Faster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Aerographer's Mate fights a simulated fire during damage control training aboard USS Tulsa