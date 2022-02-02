Trending:
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 9:50 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 51, Gaithersburg 26

Atholton 63, Hammond 24

Bethesda 66, Seneca Valley 57

Bohemia Manor 47, Aberdeen 24

Carver Arts & Tech 42, Patapsco 24

Clarksburg 81, Sherwood 48

Franklin 70, Kenwood 45

Howard 68, Oakland Mills 25

Marriotts Ridge 50, Wilde Lake 43

Mercy 41, Gerstell Academy 40

Mt. Hebron 48, Centennial 33

North East 36, North Harford 29

Paint Branch 49, Watkins Mill 21

Patuxent 45, La Plata 25

Pikesville 63, Dulaney 10

Reservoir 52, Long Reach 28

Richard Montgomery 48, Blake 40

River Hill 50, Glenelg 37

Rockville 57, Poolesville 42

Springbrook 40, Montgomery Blair 35

St. Charles 50, Northern – Cal 28

St. Peter and Paul 45, Salisbury 26

Towson 58, Randallstown 13

Western STES 68, Woodlawn 20

Westminster 48, Francis Scott Key 37

Wicomico 61, Chincoteague, Va. 28

Wootton 55, Walt Whitman 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

