Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 51, Gaithersburg 26
Atholton 63, Hammond 24
Bethesda 66, Seneca Valley 57
Bohemia Manor 47, Aberdeen 24
Carver Arts & Tech 42, Patapsco 24
Clarksburg 81, Sherwood 48
Franklin 70, Kenwood 45
Howard 68, Oakland Mills 25
Marriotts Ridge 50, Wilde Lake 43
Mercy 41, Gerstell Academy 40
Mt. Hebron 48, Centennial 33
North East 36, North Harford 29
Paint Branch 49, Watkins Mill 21
Patuxent 45, La Plata 25
Pikesville 63, Dulaney 10
Reservoir 52, Long Reach 28
Richard Montgomery 48, Blake 40
River Hill 50, Glenelg 37
Rockville 57, Poolesville 42
Springbrook 40, Montgomery Blair 35
St. Charles 50, Northern – Cal 28
St. Peter and Paul 45, Salisbury 26
Towson 58, Randallstown 13
Western STES 68, Woodlawn 20
Westminster 48, Francis Scott Key 37
Wicomico 61, Chincoteague, Va. 28
Wootton 55, Walt Whitman 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments