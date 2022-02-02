Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 65, Hammond 30
Baltimore Chesapeake 51, Lansdowne 41
Catonsville 58, Perry Hall 52
Centennial 59, Mt. Hebron 44
Delmarva Christian, Del. 67, Salisbury Christian School 30
Dundalk 100, Sparrows Point 89
Fallston 70, North East 51
Gaithersburg 42, Albert Einstein 37
Huntingtown 56, Great Mills 37
Joppatowne 73, Bel Air 59
Long Reach 61, Reservoir 57
Milford Mill 64, Hereford 34
Montgomery Blair 72, Springbrook 46
New Town 79, Owings Mills 39
Northwest – Mtg 55, Magruder 41
Paint Branch 77, Watkins Mill 49
Parkville 89, Loch Raven 61
Randallstown 73, Towson 53
Richard Montgomery 87, Blake 64
River Hill 50, Glenelg 30
Westminster 59, Francis Scott Key 48
Wheaton 69, Northwood 43
Wilde Lake 67, Marriotts Ridge 56
Winston Churchill 54, Quince Orchard 41
