Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 9:50 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 65, Hammond 30

Baltimore Chesapeake 51, Lansdowne 41

Catonsville 58, Perry Hall 52

Centennial 59, Mt. Hebron 44

Delmarva Christian, Del. 67, Salisbury Christian School 30

Dundalk 100, Sparrows Point 89

Fallston 70, North East 51

Gaithersburg 42, Albert Einstein 37

Huntingtown 56, Great Mills 37

Joppatowne 73, Bel Air 59

Long Reach 61, Reservoir 57

Milford Mill 64, Hereford 34

Montgomery Blair 72, Springbrook 46

New Town 79, Owings Mills 39

Northwest – Mtg 55, Magruder 41

Paint Branch 77, Watkins Mill 49

Parkville 89, Loch Raven 61

Randallstown 73, Towson 53

Richard Montgomery 87, Blake 64

River Hill 50, Glenelg 30

Westminster 59, Francis Scott Key 48

Wheaton 69, Northwood 43

Wilde Lake 67, Marriotts Ridge 56

Winston Churchill 54, Quince Orchard 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

