Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 8:30 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calvert 39, St. Charles 33

Carver Arts & Tech 54, Kenwood 27

Damascus 41, Watkins Mill 18

Dulaney 70, Woodlawn 36

Dundalk 77, Perry Hall 68

Franklin 46, Milford Mill 43

Gerstell Academy 31, Severn 13

Hereford 43, Western STES 41

Loch Raven 76, Baltimore Chesapeake 53

New Town 69, Lansdowne 33

Pikesville 58, Catonsville 35

Randallstown 80, Owings Mills 32

Sparrows Point 58, Eastern Tech 55

Towson 71, Parkville 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

