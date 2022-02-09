Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calvert 39, St. Charles 33
Carver Arts & Tech 54, Kenwood 27
Damascus 41, Watkins Mill 18
Dulaney 70, Woodlawn 36
Dundalk 77, Perry Hall 68
Franklin 46, Milford Mill 43
Gerstell Academy 31, Severn 13
Hereford 43, Western STES 41
Loch Raven 76, Baltimore Chesapeake 53
New Town 69, Lansdowne 33
Pikesville 58, Catonsville 35
Randallstown 80, Owings Mills 32
Sparrows Point 58, Eastern Tech 55
Towson 71, Parkville 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments