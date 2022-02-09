Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catonsville 65, Pikesville 48
Dundalk 77, Perry Hall 68
Hereford 43, Western STES 41
John Carroll 54, McDonogh School 44
Loch Raven 76, Baltimore Chesapeake 53
Milford Mill 59, Franklin 40
New Town 69, Lansdowne 33
Parkville 93, Towson 59
Randallstown 80, Owings Mills 32
Sparrows Point 58, Eastern Tech 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
