Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 8:30 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catonsville 65, Pikesville 48

Dundalk 77, Perry Hall 68

Hereford 43, Western STES 41

John Carroll 54, McDonogh School 44

Loch Raven 76, Baltimore Chesapeake 53

Milford Mill 59, Franklin 40

New Town 69, Lansdowne 33

Parkville 93, Towson 59

Randallstown 80, Owings Mills 32

Sparrows Point 58, Eastern Tech 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

