Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 50, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 36
Broad Run 60, Dominion 35
Catholic High School of Va Beach 56, Miller School 35
Chatham 56, Appomattox 30
Chilhowie 47, Lebanon 20
First Colonial 59, Bayside 46
Forest Park 56, Colgan 30
Hanover 59, Courtland 52
Highland-Warrenton 69, Wakefield School 11
Kecoughtan 57, Heritage-Lynchburg 32
Kecoughtan 57, Heritage-Newport News 32
Lloyd Bird 59, Huguenot 17
Massaponax 58, Brooke Point 12
National Christian Academy, Md. 72, TPLS Christian 64
North Stafford 49, Colonial Forge 42
Northside 22, Franklin County 21
Pulaski County 73, Christiansburg 20
Steward School 51, John Marshall 50
Strasburg 45, Clarke County 36
Twin Valley 58, Council 11
Union 58, Abingdon 53
Windsor 55, Appomattox Regional GS 17
