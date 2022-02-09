Trending:
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia County 74, Buckingham County 60

Bassett 46, Franklin County 43

Bayside 62, First Colonial 59

Buffalo Gap 49, Stuarts Draft 43

Cosby 61, Powhatan 42

Deep Run 62, J.R. Tucker 60

Eastern View 83, King George 38

Eastside 49, Honaker 47

Floyd County 63, Pulaski County 52

George Wythe-Richmond 68, Clover Hill 63

Grafton 60, Warhill 30

Grayson County 52, Galax 44

Hanover 51, Courtland 34

Hayfield 89, John R. Lewis 57

Lafayette 81, Jamestown 55

Lebanon 64, Chilhowie 58

Massaponax 58, Brooke Point 34

Maury 45, Lake Taylor 29

Nelson County 40, Dan River 20

R.E. Lee-Staunton 57, Fort Defiance 28

Rappahannock County 77, Luray 37

Tabb 81, New Kent 65

Warren County 59, Brentsville 50

Windsor 47, Sussex Central 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

