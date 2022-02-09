Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia County 74, Buckingham County 60
Bassett 46, Franklin County 43
Bayside 62, First Colonial 59
Buffalo Gap 49, Stuarts Draft 43
Cosby 61, Powhatan 42
Deep Run 62, J.R. Tucker 60
Eastern View 83, King George 38
Eastside 49, Honaker 47
Floyd County 63, Pulaski County 52
George Wythe-Richmond 68, Clover Hill 63
Grafton 60, Warhill 30
Grayson County 52, Galax 44
Hanover 51, Courtland 34
Hayfield 89, John R. Lewis 57
Lafayette 81, Jamestown 55
Lebanon 64, Chilhowie 58
Massaponax 58, Brooke Point 34
Maury 45, Lake Taylor 29
Nelson County 40, Dan River 20
R.E. Lee-Staunton 57, Fort Defiance 28
Rappahannock County 77, Luray 37
Tabb 81, New Kent 65
Warren County 59, Brentsville 50
Windsor 47, Sussex Central 30
