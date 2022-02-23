Trending:
Sports News

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:11 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

James River-Midlothian 40, Landstown 24

Thomas Dale 59, Western Branch 54

Region B=

Osbourn Park 49, Freedom (South Riding) 35

Woodbridge 66, Patriot 58

Class 5=

Region B=

Bethel 64, Kecoughtan 38

Region D=

Briar Woods 49, Massaponax 45

Harrisonburg 68, Riverbend 64

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43, Stone Bridge 37

Woodgrove 56, North Stafford 43

Class 4=

Region A=

King’s Fork High School 71, Smithfield 65

Manor High School 58, Deep Creek 56

Class 3=

Region A=

Lakeland 76, Southampton 14

New Kent 57, Lafayette 51, OT

Class 2=

Region C=

Alleghany 53, Floyd County 40

Radford 69, Chatham 36

Class 1=

Region B=

Buffalo Gap 49, Riverheads 48

Rappahannock County 37, Altavista 28

Region C=

Fort Chiswell 60, Eastern Montgomery 48

George Wythe-Wytheville 46, Narrows 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

