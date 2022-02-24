Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belding 64, Lakeview 25
Clawson 50, L’Anse Creuse 35
Coloma 40, Berrien Springs 34
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 47, Maplewood Baptist 46
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50, Redford Union 5
Deckerville 56, Genesee 40
Farmington Hills Mercy 60, Linden 23
Flint Powers 56, Port Huron 43
Freeland 65, Bay City John Glenn 20
Garden City 66, Redford Thurston 26
Grayling 58, Houghton Lake 41
Haslett 25, Mason 10
Hemlock 55, Standish-Sterling 49
Homer 46, Union City 23
Kent City 49, West Michigan Aviation 22
Macomb Dakota 59, Royal Oak Shrine 32
Macomb Lutheran North 54, Fraser 25
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52, Detroit Country Day 50
Mason County Central 40, North Muskegon 18
Menominee 52, Escanaba 40
Morenci 49, Summerfield 31
Newaygo 40, Reed City 24
Norway 42, Eben Junction Superior Central 38
Ontonagon 47, Ewen-Trout Creek 39
Petoskey 48, Boyne City 29
Port Huron Northern 49, St. Clair 32
Romeo 34, Warren Cousino HS 31, OT
St. Catherine 48, Milan 43, OT
St. Mary’s Prep 65, Detroit U-D Jesuit 43
Sterling Heights Stevenson 56, Warren Regina 51, OT
Taylor 71, Lincoln Park 35
Utica 58, Notre Dame Prep 22
White Lake Lakeland 48, St. Mary’s Prep 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Atlanta vs. Wolverine, ccd.
Wolverine vs. Atlanta, ccd.
