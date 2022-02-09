Wednesday’s Snowboarding Results

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. (1) Ayumu Hirano, Japan, 93.25 (Q).
2. (4) Scotty James, Australia, 91.25 (Q).
3. (2) Ruka Hirano, Japan, 87.00 (Q).
4. (23) Shaun White, United States, 86.25 (Q).
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
5. (9) Valentino Guseli, Australia, 85.75 (Q).
6. (3) Yuto Totsuka, Japan, 84.50 (Q).
7. (20) Taylor Gold, United States, 83.50 (Q).
8. (5) Jan Scherrer, Switzerland, 79.25 (Q).
9. (11) Kaishu Hirano, Japan, 77.25 (Q).
10. (16) Andre Hoeflich, Germany, 75.00 (Q).
11. (19) Patrick Burgener, Switzerland, 73.00 (Q).
12. (25) Chase Josey, United States, 69.50 (Q).
13. (15) Louis Philip Vito III, Italy, 60.25.
14. (7) Gu Ao, China, 58.50.
15. (17) Seamus O Connor, Ireland, 57.00.
16. (18) Fan Xiaobing, China, 44.00.
17. (14) Lucas Foster, United States, 42.00.
18. (8) Lee Chaeun, South Korea, 35.00.
19. (21) Lorenzo Gennero, Italy, 34.75.
20. (13) Liam Tourki, France, 25.50.
21. (22) Wang Ziyang, China, 20.25.
22. (10) Tit Stante, Slovenia, 18.25.
23. (12) Liam Gill, Canada, 16.75.
24. (24) David Habluetzel, Switzerland, 15.50.
25. (6) Gao Hongbo, China, 15.00.
1. (2) Chloe Kim, United States, 87.75 (Q).
2. (10) Mitsuki Ono, Japan, 83.75 (Q).
3. (4) Cai Xuetong, China, 83.25 (Q).
4. (3) Queralt Castellet, Spain, 78.75 (Q).
5. (16) Sena Tomita, Japan, 75.75 (Q).
6. (9) Ruki Tomita, Japan, 74.25 (Q).
7. (1) Liu Jiayu, China, 72.25 (Q).
8. (6) Berenice Wicki, Switzerland, 71.50 (Q).
9. (20) Elizabeth Hosking, Canada, 70.50 (Q).
10. (17) Brooke Dhondt, Canada, 70.00 (Q).
11. (11) Leilani Ettel, Germany, 68.75 (Q).
12. (12) Qiu Leng, China, 66.25 (Q).
13. (5) Maddie Mastro, United States, 65.75.
14. (19) Emily Arthur, Australia, 62.50.
15. (13) Kurumi Imai, Japan, 54.75.
16. (18) Tessa Maud, United States, 53.50.
17. (21) Zoe Kalapos, United States, 51.75.
18. (22) Sarka Pancochova, Czech Republic, 41.75.
19. (15) Kamilla Kozuback, Hungary, 35.50.
20. (8) Lee Na Yoon, South Korea, 34.50.
21. (14) Jenise Spiteri, Malta, 25.25.
22. (7) Wu Shaotong, China, 16.75.
1. (4) Michela Moioli, Italy, 1:22.19 (Q).
2. (3) Charlotte Bankes, Britain, 1:22.72 (Q).
3. (14) Meryeta Odine, Canada, 1:23.01 (Q).
4. (1) Stacy Gaskill, United States, 1:23.14 (Q).
5. (6) Lindsey Jacobellis, United States, 1:23.44 (Q).
6. (10) Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau, France, 1:23.89 (Q).
7. (5) Faye Gulini, United States, 1:23.98 (Q).
8. (7) Chloe Trespeuch, France, 1:24.27 (Q).
9. (8) Pia Zerkhold, Austria, 1:24.53 (Q).
10. (16) Kristina Paul, ROC, 1:24.76 (Q).
11. (25) Caterina Carpano, Italy, 1:24.87 (Q).
12. (15) Manon Petit Lenoir, France, 1:24.96 (Q).
13. (12) Audrey McManiman, Canada, 1:24.98 (Q).
14. (20) Josie Baff, Australia, 1:25.11 (Q).
15. (22) Sophie Hediger, Switzerland, 1:25.14 (Q).
16. (23) Meghan Tierney, United States, 1:25.16 (Q).
17. (17) Lara Casanova, Switzerland, 1:24.12 (Q).
18. (2) Belle Brockhoff, Australia, 1:24.72 (Q).
19. (29) Alexandra Parshina, ROC, 1:24.76 (Q).
20. (26) Jana Fischer, Germany, 1:24.88 (Q).
21. (19) Alexia Queyrel, France, 1:25.17 (Q).
22. (21) Francesca Gallina, Italy, 1:25.27 (Q).
23. (27) Vendula Hopjakova, Czech Republic, 1:25.49 (Q).
24. (13) Zoe Bergermann, Canada, 1:25.84 (Q).
25. (24) Mariia Vasiltcova, ROC, 1:25.90 (Q).
26. (9) Tess Critchlow, Canada, 1:26.13 (Q).
27. (28) Ekaterina Lokteva Zagorskaia, ROC, 1:26.22 (Q).
28. (18) Sina Siegenthaler, Switzerland, 1:26.62 (Q).
29. (11) Sofia Belingheri, Italy, 1:27.81 (Q).
30. (32) Feng He, China, 1:31.25 (Q).
31. (30) Maeva Estevez, Andorra, DNF (Q).
31. (31) Yuka Nakamura, Japan, DNS (Q).
1. (1) Michela Moioli, Italy (Q).
2. (2) Meghan Tierney, United States (Q).
3. (3) Lara Casanova, Switzerland.
4. Yuka Nakamura, Japan, DNS.
1. (1) Chloe Trespeuch, France (Q).
2. (3) Zoe Bergermann, Canada (Q).
3. (4) Mariia Vasiltcova, ROC.
4. (2) Pia Zerkhold, Austria, DNF.
1. (2) Lindsey Jacobellis, United States (Q).
2. (4) Sina Siegenthaler, Switzerland (Q).
3. (3) Alexia Queyrel, France.
4. (1) Manon Petit Lenoir, France.
1. (2) Stacy Gaskill, United States (Q).
2. (1) Audrey McManiman, Canada (Q).
3. (4) Sofia Belingheri, Italy.
4. (3) Jana Fischer, Germany.
1. (2) Meryeta Odine, Canada (Q).
2. (1) Alexandra Parshina, ROC (Q).
3. (3) Josie Baff, Australia.
4. (4) Feng He, China.
1. (2) Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau, France (Q).
2. (1) Caterina Carpano, Italy (Q).
3. (3) Francesca Gallina, Italy.
4. (4) Ekaterina Lokteva Zagorskaia, ROC.
1. (2) Faye Gulini, United States (Q).
2. (4) Tess Critchlow, Canada (Q).
3. (1) Kristina Paul, ROC.
4. (3) Vendula Hopjakova, Czech Republic, DNF.
1. (1) Charlotte Bankes, Britain (Q).
2. (3) Belle Brockhoff, Australia (Q).
3. (2) Sophie Hediger, Switzerland.
4. Maeva Estevez, Andorra, DNS.
1. (1) Michela Moioli, Italy (Q).
2. (2) Chloe Trespeuch, France (Q).
3. (3) Meghan Tierney, United States.
4. (4) Zoe Bergermann, Canada.
1. (1) Lindsey Jacobellis, United States (Q).
2. (2) Stacy Gaskill, United States (Q).
3. (3) Audrey McManiman, Canada.
4. (4) Sina Siegenthaler, Switzerland.
1. (2) Meryeta Odine, Canada (Q).
2. (1) Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau, France (Q).
3. (3) Caterina Carpano, Italy.
4. (4) Alexandra Parshina, ROC.
1. (4) Tess Critchlow, Canada (Q).
2. (3) Belle Brockhoff, Australia (Q).
3. (1) Charlotte Bankes, Britain.
4. (2) Faye Gulini, United States.
1. (3) Lindsey Jacobellis, United States (Q).
2. (4) Chloe Trespeuch, France (Q).
3. (1) Michela Moioli, Italy.
4. (2) Stacy Gaskill, United States.
1. (2) Meryeta Odine, Canada (Q).
2. (3) Belle Brockhoff, Australia (Q).
3. (4) Tess Critchlow, Canada.
4. (1) Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau, France, DNF.
1. (3) Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau, France.
2. (4) Tess Critchlow, Canada.
3. (2) Stacy Gaskill, United States.
4. (1) Michela Moioli, Italy, DNF.
1. (1) Lindsey Jacobellis, United States.
2. (3) Chloe Trespeuch, France.
3. (2) Meryeta Odine, Canada.
4. (4) Belle Brockhoff, Australia.
1. Lindsey Jacobellis, United States (1:23.44) 1.00.
2. Chloe Trespeuch, France (1:24.27) 1.00.
3. Meryeta Odine, Canada (1:23.01) 1.00.
4. Belle Brockhoff, Australia (1:24.72) 1.00.
5. Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau, France (1:23.89; DNF) DNF.
6. Tess Critchlow, Canada (1:26.13) 1.00.
7. Stacy Gaskill, United States (1:23.14) 1.00.
8. Michela Moioli, Italy (1:22.19; DNF) DNF.
9. Charlotte Bankes, Britain (1:22.72) 1.00.
10. Caterina Carpano, Italy (1:24.87) 1.00.
11. Audrey McManiman, Canada (1:24.98) 1.00.
12. Meghan Tierney, United States (1:25.16) 1.00.
13. Faye Gulini, United States (1:23.98) 1.00.
14. Alexandra Parshina, ROC (1:24.76) 1.00.
15. Zoe Bergermann, Canada (1:25.84) 1.00.
16. Sina Siegenthaler, Switzerland (1:26.62) 1.00.
17. Kristina Paul, ROC (1:24.76) 1.00.
18. Josie Baff, Australia (1:25.11) 1.00.
19. Sophie Hediger, Switzerland (1:25.14) 1.00.
20. Lara Casanova, Switzerland (1:24.12) 1.00.
21. Alexia Queyrel, France (1:25.17) 1.00.
22. Francesca Gallina, Italy (1:25.27) 1.00.
23. Mariia Vasiltcova, ROC (1:25.90) 1.00.
24. Sofia Belingheri, Italy (1:27.81) 1.00.
25. Pia Zerkhold, Austria (1:24.53; DNF) DNF.
26. Manon Petit Lenoir, France (1:24.96) 1.00.
27. Jana Fischer, Germany (1:24.88) 1.00.
28. Vendula Hopjakova, Czech Republic (1:25.49; DNF) DNF.
29. Ekaterina Lokteva Zagorskaia, ROC (1:26.22) 1.00.
30. Feng He, China (1:31.25) 1.00.
31. Maeva Estevez, Andorra.
32. Yuka Nakamura, Japan, DNS.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments