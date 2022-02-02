Wednesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Justin Outten offensive coordinator, Butch Barry offensive line coach and Klint Kubiak passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Raequan Williams to a reserve/future contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Josh Gordon to a reserve/future contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Rasheed Bailey and DB Mercy Maston on one-year contract extensions.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted F Connor Dewar from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned Fs Morgan Barron and Jonny Brodzinski, D Nils Lundkvist and G Adam Huska to Hartford (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned Ds Juuso Riikola and Pierre-Oliver Joseph and Fs Michael Chaput and Kasper Bjorkqvist to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Ds Fredrik Claesson and Darren Raddysh and F Cole Koepke to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted G Pheonix Copley from the taxi squad to the active roster. Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin, Ds Decland Chisholm, Leon Gawanke, Ville Heinola and Johnny Kovacevic, Fs Mikey Eyssimont and Kristian Reichel to Manitoba (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Released M Kyle Scott.

INTER MIAMI — Signed D DeAndre Yedlin to a four-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Oniel Fisher to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Released D Christian Mafla.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Named Jessica O’Neill team president.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Trinity Rodman to a three-year contract.

