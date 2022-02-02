Wednesday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Justin Outten offensive coordinator, Butch Barry offensive line coach and Klint Kubiak passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Raequan Williams to a reserve/future contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Josh Gordon to a reserve/future contract.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Rasheed Bailey and DB Mercy Maston on one-year contract extensions.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted F Connor Dewar from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned Fs Morgan Barron and Jonny Brodzinski, D Nils Lundkvist and G Adam Huska to Hartford (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned Ds Juuso Riikola and Pierre-Oliver Joseph and Fs Michael Chaput and Kasper Bjorkqvist to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Ds Fredrik Claesson and Darren Raddysh and F Cole Koepke to Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted G Pheonix Copley from the taxi squad to the active roster. Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin, Ds Decland Chisholm, Leon Gawanke, Ville Heinola and Johnny Kovacevic, Fs Mikey Eyssimont and Kristian Reichel to Manitoba (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Released M Kyle Scott.
INTER MIAMI — Signed D DeAndre Yedlin to a four-year contract.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Oniel Fisher to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Released D Christian Mafla.
|National Women’s Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Named Jessica O’Neill team president.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Trinity Rodman to a three-year contract.
