Wednesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Justin Outten offensive coordinator, Butch Barry offensive line coach and Klint Kubiak passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Raequan Williams to a reserve/future contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Josh Gordon to a reserve/future contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Rasheed Bailey and DB Mercy Maston on one-year contract extensions.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned F Steven Fogarty, C Oskar Steen and G Jeremy Swayman to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned Ds Jimmy Schuldt, Oskari Laaksonen, Cs Arttu Ruotsalainen, John-Jason Peterka, F Brandon Biro and G Aaron Dell to Rochester (AHL). Waived G Michael Houser.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL). Reassigned G Trent Miner from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL). Promoted Ds Austin Strand and Christian Wolanin from the taxi squad to the active roster.

MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted Fs Matthew Boldy and Connor Dewar from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Colton White to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned Fs Morgan Barron and Jonny Brodzinski, D Nils Lundkvist and G Adam Huska to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Cam York, C Jackson Cates and F Isaac Ratcligge to Lehigh Valley )AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned Ds Juuso Riikola and Pierre-Oliver Joseph and Fs Michael Chaput and Kasper Bjorkqvist to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Ds Fredrik Claesson, Darren Raddysh and F Cole Koepke to Syracuse (AHL). Assigned F Tye Felhaber to Orlando (ECHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Logan Thompson and Ds Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak to Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted G Pheonix Copley and F Brett Leason from the taxi squad to the active roster. Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin, Ds Declan Chisholm, Leon Gawanke, Ville Heinola and Johnny Kovacevic, Fs Mikey Eyssimont and Kristian Reichel to Manitoba (AHL).

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Reassigned D Xavier Bernard to Atlanta (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Robbie Payne from reserve. Placed D Jake Hamilton on reserve. Reassigned D Joe Masonius to Utica (AHL).

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired D Jake Kearley from Florida and added to active roster.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed F Eric Neiley on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired D Willie Corrin from Kansas City and added to active roster. Returned D Marcus McIvor from loand to Ontario and added to active roster. Placed D Dillon Hill on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F D’Artagnan Joly and placed on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired F Frederoc :etpirmeai from Greenville and added to active roster. Placed F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk on reserve. Placed D Michael Prapavessis on injured reserve effective Jan. 18. Placed F William Knierim on injured reserve effective Jan. 29.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Jan Mandat from the commissioner’s exempt list. Activated D Chris Cameron from injured reserve. Activated F Liam Folkes from reserve. Placed D Jacob LeGuerrier and F Spencer Watson on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Michael Johnstone. Claimed G Justin Kapeomaster off waivers from Jacksonville. Signed D Dean Moore.

KANSAS CITY — Acquired F Jimmy Lodge from Idaho and added to active roster. Placed F Louis-Philippe Denis on reserve. Placed D Tommy Muck on imjured reserve effective Jan. 29.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed F Jordan Escott. Activated F Nathan Noel from injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Derek Peri. Added G Lukas Parik to active roster. Placed G Dillon Kelley on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Nate Pionk.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Keeghan Howdeshell from reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Olivier Hinse. Activated D Danick Malouin from reserve. Placed F Cedric Montminy and D Francis Meilleur on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Released M Kyle Scott.

INTER MIAMI — Signed D DeAndre Yedlin to a four-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Oniel Fisher to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Released D Christian Mafla.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Named Jessica O’Neill team president.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Trinity Rodman to a three-year contract.

