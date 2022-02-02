Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Frontier League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed UT Josh McAdams.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Kyle Thomas.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Justin Outten offensive coordinator, Butch Barry offensive line coach and Klint Kubiak passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Raequan Williams to a reserve/future contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WRs Josh Gordon, Gehrig Dieter, Daurice Fountain, Cornell Powell, DBs Dicaprio Bootle, Devon Key, DT Cortez Broughton, TEs Matt Bushman, Mark Vital, DE Austin Edwards, LB Darius Harris, OT Roderick Johnson and G Darryl Williams to reserve/future contracts.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DE Jamal Davis to a reserve/future contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DLs Alex Barrett, Chris Slayton, TEs Tanner Hudson, Jordan Matthews, WRs KeeSean Johnson, Austin Mack, Connor Wedington OL Alfredo Gutierrez, FB Josh Hokit, CB Ka’dar Hollman and LB Curtis Robinson to reserve/future contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Chris Cooper to a reserve/future contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Rasheed Bailey and DB Mercy Maston on one-year contract extensions.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned F Steven Fogarty, C Oskar Steen and G Jeremy Swayman to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned Ds Jimmy Schuldt, Oskari Laaksonen, Cs Arttu Ruotsalainen, John-Jason Peterka, F Brandon Biro and G Aaron Dell to Rochester (AHL). Waived G Michael Houser.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL). Reassigned G Trent Miner from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL). Promoted Ds Austin Strand and Christian Wolanin from the taxi squad to the active roster.

MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted Fs Matthew Boldy and Connor Dewar from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Colton White to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned Fs Morgan Barron and Jonny Brodzinski, D Nils Lundkvist and G Adam Huska to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Cam York, C Jackson Cates and F Isaac Ratcligge to Lehigh Valley )AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned Ds Juuso Riikola and Pierre-Oliver Joseph and Fs Michael Chaput and Kasper Bjorkqvist to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Ds Fredrik Claesson, Darren Raddysh and F Cole Koepke to Syracuse (AHL). Assigned F Tye Felhaber to Orlando (ECHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Logan Thompson and Ds Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak to Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted G Pheonix Copley and F Brett Leason from the taxi squad to the active roster. Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin, Ds Declan Chisholm, Leon Gawanke, Ville Heinola and Johnny Kovacevic, Fs Mikey Eyssimont and Kristian Reichel to Manitoba (AHL).

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Reassigned D Xavier Bernard to Atlanta (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Robbie Payne from reserve. Placed D Jake Hamilton on reserve. Reassigned D Joe Masonius to Utica (AHL).

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired D Jake Kearley from Florida and added to active roster.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed F Eric Neiley on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired D Willie Corrin from Kansas City and added to active roster. Returned D Marcus McIvor from loand to Ontario and added to active roster. Placed D Dillon Hill on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F D’Artagnan Joly and placed on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired F Frederoc :etpirmeai from Greenville and added to active roster. Placed F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk on reserve. Placed D Michael Prapavessis on injured reserve effective Jan. 18. Placed F William Knierim on injured reserve effective Jan. 29.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Jan Mandat from the commissioner’s exempt list. Activated D Chris Cameron from injured reserve. Activated F Liam Folkes from reserve. Placed D Jacob LeGuerrier and F Spencer Watson on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Michael Johnstone. Claimed G Justin Kapeomaster off waivers from Jacksonville. Signed D Dean Moore.

KANSAS CITY — Acquired F Jimmy Lodge from Idaho and added to active roster. Placed F Louis-Philippe Denis on reserve. Placed D Tommy Muck on imjured reserve effective Jan. 29.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed F Jordan Escott. Activated F Nathan Noel from injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Derek Peri. Added G Lukas Parik to active roster. Placed G Dillon Kelley on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Nate Pionk.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Keeghan Howdeshell from reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F Olivier Hinse. Activated D Danick Malouin from reserve. Placed F Cedric Montminy and D Francis Meilleur on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Released M Kyle Scott.

INTER MIAMI — Signed D DeAndre Yedlin to a four-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Oniel Fisher to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Released D Christian Mafla.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Named Jessica O’Neill team president.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Trinity Rodman to a three-year contract.

