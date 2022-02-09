Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Roldani Baldwin, 1B Roberto Ramos and INF Yolmer Sánchez to minor league contracts and invited them to spring training camp.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Named Ben Johnson offensive coordinator.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Ryan Grigson to the senior personnel position.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned RW Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned D Kevin Czuczman and RW Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Jarred Tinordi to Hartford (AHL). Activated D Adam Fox from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Niclas Almari from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Lukko (Finland).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed RW Alexei Toropchenko to a one-year, two-way contract.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted RW Brett Leason to the active roster from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Loaned C Felix Bibeau to Worcester (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned D Bobby Russell to Greenville (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned F Max Zimmer to Greenville.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned F Ara Nazarian to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned F Ryan Chyzowski to Newfoundland (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Suspended D Kyle Thacker.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Triston Theriot.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed MF Thiago Almada from Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine first division to a one-year contract and he will be a designated layer occupying an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the No. 2 spot in the allocation ranking from New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 1 spot in the allocation ranking.

NYCFC — Named Matt Pilkington head coach and Danny Capero assistant coach for NYCFC II.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Named Brian Williams football’s defensive coordinator, Lance Thompson and Wes Neighbors defensive coaches.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Patrick Suddes assistant administrative director/general manager of football.

