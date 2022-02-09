Trending:
Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 10:34 pm
5 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Roldani Baldwin, 1B Roberto Ramos and INF Yolmer Sánchez to minor league contracts and invited them to spring training camp.

Minor League
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP George Callil.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Nathan Alexander to Missoula (PL) for RHP William Freeman.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded OF Chuck Taylor to Cleburne (AA). Acquired RHP Gunnar Groen from the Kansas City (AA).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined F/G Kelly Oubre Jr for violating league rules prohibiting the use of profane language directed toward the spectator stands in a game on Feb. 7 against Toronto.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F K.Z. Okpala from Miami for draft considerations.

National Women’s Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Signed Gs Kamiah Smails and Kysre Gondrezick to training camp contracts.

INDIANA FEVER — Acquired G Jazmine Jones off waivers.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced F Leaonna Odom cleared waivers.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Jonathan Ledbetter to a reserve/future contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Matthew Smiley special teams coordinator.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LS J.J. Jansen to a one-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Tim Zetts assistant tight ends coach and Omar Young offensive quality control coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Ben Johnson offensive coordinator.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Shilique Calhoun to a reserve/future contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Ryan Grigson to the senior personnel position.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Teryl Austin defensive coordinator.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned RW Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Oivier Rodrigue to Wichita (ECHL) from Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Greenville (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned D Kevin Czuczman and RW Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Jarred Tinordi to Hartford (AHL). Activated D Adam Fox from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Niclas Almari from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Lukko (Finland).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed RW Alexei Toropchenko to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed head coach Craig Berube to a three-year contract extension.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau to Allen (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted RW Brett Leason to the active roster from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL) from South Carolina (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Loaned C Felix Bibeau to Worcester (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned D Bobby Russell to Greenville (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned F Max Zimmer to Greenville.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned D Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo (ECHL). Recalled F Zach Jordan from Kalamazoo.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned F Ara Nazarian to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned F Ryan Chyzowski to Newfoundland (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Suspended D Kyle Thacker.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Eric Roy from the reserve list. Placed D Andrew Jarvis on injured reserve effective Jan. 31. Traded Hayden Lavigne to Reading.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Joe Murdacra. Acquired D Billy Constantinou from Iowa trade and added to the active roster. Signed F Carlos Fornaris to the active roster.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Mike Gornall from injured reserve. Placed F Brandon Yeamans on the reserve list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Returned D Jordan Sambrook to Charlotte (AHL).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Gabriel Belley-Pelletier from the reserve list. Placed F Sacha Roy on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Returned G Mark Hartig to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

INDY FUEL — Activated G Mitch Gillam from the reserve list. Placed G Justin Kapelmaster on the reserve list.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Triston Theriot and added him to the active roster. Acquired D Connor Russell to the active roster from Greenville trade.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed F Jake Elmer on the reserve list and G Tyler Wall on injured reserve effective Feb. 3.

MAINE MARINERS — Claimed F Brendan Soucie from Newfoundland waivers. Placed F Jake Bricknell on the commissioners exempt list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Taylor Egan from the reserve list. Placed F Scott Kirton on the reserve list.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Mackenzie Dwyer from the reserve list. Placed F Matt Carey on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Canon Pieper from the reserve list. Placed F Hunter Fejes on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Andrew Cherniwchan from injured reserve. Loaned F Nick Isacson to Hershey (AHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F David Thomson from the reserve list. Placed F Tyler Jeanson on the reserve list. Acquired G Lucal Renard from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed F Bobby Butler on injured reserve effective Feb. 7.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Portland Timbers MF Andy Polo for allegations of domestic violence.

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed MF Thiago Almada from Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine first division to a one-year contract and he will be a designated layer occupying an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

CHICAGO FIRE FC — Acquired MF Xherdan Shaqiri via transfer from Olympique Lyonnais and he will occupy a designated player slot through the 2024 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the No. 2 spot in the allocation ranking from New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 1 spot in the allocation ranking.

NYCFC — Named Matt Pilkington head coach and Danny Capero assistant coach for NYCFC II.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired MF Caden Clark from RB Leipzig on loan for the 2022 season.

Women’s National Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Annnounced F María Sánchez has been loaned to Mexican Women’s National Team.

COLLEGE

BENTLEY — Announced baseball coach Bob DeFelice is retiring at the end of the 2022 season and named Mike Hill his replacement.

EMORY & HENRY — Named Fillipe Barateiro head coach of women’s soccer.

MARYLAND — Named Brian Williams football’s defensive coordinator, Lance Thompson and Wes Neighbors defensive coaches.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Patrick Suddes assistant administrative director/general manager of football.

