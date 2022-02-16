Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Patrick Beverley to a contract extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed head coach Zac Taylor to a five-year contract extension.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Tyrone Wheatley running back coach.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Kevin O’Connell head coach.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Bryan Cox assistant defensive line coach and Kevin Wilkins defensive assistant.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jermaine Ponder.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Promoted G Cale Morris from Rockford (AHL). Recalled D Alec Regula and G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford from loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated Filip Hronek from COVID-19 protocols.
EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Stuart Skinner to Bakersfield (AHL) on loan. Activated G Mikko Koskinen from COVID-19 protocols.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson and D Dillon Heatherington from Belleville (AHL). Reassigned C Mark Kastelic to Belleville.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted RW Maksim Sushko from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Darren Raddysh to Syracuse (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Named John Anderson assistant coach.
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Shawn St. Amant and D Carl Neill from Trois-Rivieres loan.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Tommy Apap to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired F Keaton Jameson.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Josh Koepplinger to a standard player contract (SPC).
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded D Ryan Cook to Adirondack.
WICHITA THUNDER — Recalled D Alex Peters from Bakersfield (AHL) loan.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired the rights for D/MF Kervin Arriaga from Austin FC in exchange for 2022 and 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and signed Arriaga to a two-year contract pending receipt of his P-1 visa, international transfer certificate (ITC) and physical.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired MF Luquinhas from Legia Warszawa and signed him to a three-year contract pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed F Jack Lynn to a one-year contract.
INDY ELEVEN — Signed G Tim Trilk pending league and federation approval.
