Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released OF Bryce Denton and INF Riley Krane.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Jose Almonte.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Eddy Tavarez.

TROIS-RIVIÈRES AIGLES — Signed RHP Osman Gutierrez and C Carlos Martinez.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G DeAndre Bembry to a rest-of-season contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Patrick Beverley to a contract extension.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Xavier Sneed to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OLB Dante Fowler.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Beau Brinkley and P Ryan Winslow.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed head coach Zac Taylor to a five-year contract extension.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Derrick Willies from the reserve/retired list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Tyrone Wheatley running back coach.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Kevin O’Connell head coach.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Bryan Cox assistant defensive line coach and Kevin Wilkins defensive assistant.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Darwin Thompson to a reserve/future contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OL Donell Stanley.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed QB Keon Howard.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jermaine Ponder.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Promoted G Cale Morris from Rockford (AHL). Recalled D Alec Regula and G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford from loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated Filip Hronek from COVID-19 protocols.

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Stuart Skinner to Bakersfield (AHL) on loan. Activated G Mikko Koskinen from COVID-19 protocols.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson and D Dillon Heatherington from Belleville (AHL). Reassigned C Mark Kastelic to Belleville.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted RW Maksim Sushko from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Ryan Merkley and G Zach Sawchenko from San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Darren Raddysh to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned D Timothy Liljegren to Toronto (AHL). Acquired C Adam Brooks from Vegas waivers.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Named John Anderson assistant coach.

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Shawn St. Amant and D Carl Neill from Trois-Rivieres loan.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Tommy Apap to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City Ryan Olsen one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 15 against Allen.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired F Keaton Jameson.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Josh Koepplinger to a standard player contract (SPC).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded D Ryan Cook to Adirondack.

WICHITA THUNDER — Recalled D Alex Peters from Bakersfield (AHL) loan.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired the rights for D/MF Kervin Arriaga from Austin FC in exchange for 2022 and 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and signed Arriaga to a two-year contract pending receipt of his P-1 visa, international transfer certificate (ITC) and physical.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired MF Luquinhas from Legia Warszawa and signed him to a three-year contract pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed F Jack Lynn to a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named Jared Shawlee president.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed G Tim Trilk pending league and federation approval.

