Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Pablo Arevalo.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Osvaldo Abreau and RHP Leonel Aponte.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Kevin Escoria.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Isaiah Rivera to Minnesota (MLB).

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Aneudy Acosta.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Shane Kelso.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Brynn Martinez to a contract extension. Signed INF Daryl Myers.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed Fs Kelvin Martin and Malik Fitts to 10-day contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Mike Devlin assistant offensive line coach, George Godsey tight end coach, Rob Leonard outside linebackers coach, Zach Orr inside linebackers coach and Ryan Osborn defensive quality control.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed CB Siran Neal to a three-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Justin Lawler on a contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Arvid Soderblom to Rockford (AHL) on loan.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned F Emil Bemstrom to Cleveland (AHL) on loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Velano and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned F Owen Tippett to Charlotte (AHL)on loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived C Marian Studenic.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Filip Gustavsson and C Mark Kastelic to Belleville (AHL) on loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Connor Bunnaman and G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Released RW Alexis D’Aoust and G Alex Sakellaropoulos from professional try out contracts (PTO).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed D Andrew Nielsen to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Reassigned G Mareks Mitens to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed D Charlie Asensio to a one-year contract.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Ian Murphy and F Nick Markanich to contracts.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Named Shannon Murray head coach of Portland Timbers 2 of the NEXT pro league.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.