Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Minor League
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Pablo Arevalo.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Osvaldo Abreau and RHP Leonel Aponte.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Kevin Escoria.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Isaiah Rivera to Minnesota (MLB).
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Aneudy Acosta.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Shane Kelso.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Brynn Martinez to a contract extension. Signed INF Daryl Myers.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed Fs Kelvin Martin and Malik Fitts to 10-day contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Mike Devlin assistant offensive line coach, George Godsey tight end coach, Rob Leonard outside linebackers coach, Zach Orr inside linebackers coach and Ryan Osborn defensive quality control.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed CB Siran Neal to a three-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Justin Lawler on a contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Arvid Soderblom to Rockford (AHL) on loan.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned F Emil Bemstrom to Cleveland (AHL) on loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Velano and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned F Owen Tippett to Charlotte (AHL)on loan.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived C Marian Studenic.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Filip Gustavsson and C Mark Kastelic to Belleville (AHL) on loan.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Connor Bunnaman and G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Released RW Alexis D’Aoust and G Alex Sakellaropoulos from professional try out contracts (PTO).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed D Andrew Nielsen to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Reassigned G Mareks Mitens to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed D Charlie Asensio to a one-year contract.
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Ian Murphy and F Nick Markanich to contracts.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Named Shannon Murray head coach of Portland Timbers 2 of the NEXT pro league.
