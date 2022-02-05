Weeks Jr. scores 30 to lead UMass past Rhode Island 78-67

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — T.J. Weeks Jr. had a career-high 30 points as UMass topped Rhode Island 78-67 on Saturday.

Weeks Jr. shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and five steals.

Rich Kelly had 14 points for UMass (10-11, 3-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). C.J. Kelly added 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Noah Fernandes had 11 points and seven assists.

The Minutemen forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Ishmael Leggett scored a career-high 21 points for the Rams (12-9, 3-6), who have now lost five games in a row. Makhi Mitchell had 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Antwan Walker added 13 points.

The Minutemen leveled the season series against the Rams. Rhode Island defeated UMass 81-68 on Jan. 15.

