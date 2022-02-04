Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Western Carolina visits VMI following Robinson’s 37-point game

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Western Carolina Catamounts (9-14, 3-7 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-10, 6-5 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -11.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces the VMI Keydets after Nick Robinson scored 37 points in Western Carolina’s 87-84 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Keydets are 7-2 in home games. VMI is third in the SoCon in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Jake Stephens leads the Keydets with 9.0 boards.

The Catamounts are 3-7 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina allows 78.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is shooting 54.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Robinson is averaging 15 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water