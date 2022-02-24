Western Illinois hosts Omaha after Fidler’s 22-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (5-22, 4-12 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-13, 6-10 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -13; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Frankie Fidler scored 22 points in Omaha’s 72-69 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Leathernecks are 8-5 in home games. Western Illinois ranks fourth in the Summit with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Trenton Massner averaging 5.6.

The Mavericks are 4-12 against Summit opponents. Omaha is 2-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Mavericks won the last meeting 84-78 on Dec. 23. Felix Lemetti scored 22 points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Massner is averaging 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. Luka Barisic is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Fidler is averaging 11.8 points for the Mavericks. Lemetti is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

