Wichita St. 72, SMU 57

SMU (16-4)

Ma.Weathers 5-11 4-5 14, Bandoumel 4-10 1-2 12, Davis 1-7 5-6 8, Nutall 3-7 1-1 8, Mi.Weathers 3-9 1-4 7, Phelps 3-6 1-1 7, Clark 0-2 1-2 1, Todorovic 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 14-21 57.

WICHITA ST. (12-8)

Pleasant 0-0 0-0 0, Udeze 4-9 1-1 9, Dennis 2-7 1-2 6, Etienne 6-14 4-4 20, Porter 2-7 0-0 4, Council 6-9 7-7 20, Pohto 1-2 4-4 7, Jackson 2-7 1-2 6, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 18-20 72.

Halftime_Wichita St. 39-23. 3-Point Goals_SMU 5-20 (Bandoumel 3-8, Davis 1-4, Nutall 1-4, Phelps 0-1, Mi.Weathers 0-1, Ma.Weathers 0-2), Wichita St. 8-21 (Etienne 4-10, Jackson 1-1, Council 1-2, Pohto 1-2, Dennis 1-3, Grant 0-1, Porter 0-2). Fouled Out_Mi.Weathers. Rebounds_SMU 30 (Ma.Weathers 8), Wichita St. 34 (Porter 8). Assists_SMU 10 (Davis 5), Wichita St. 13 (Dennis, Porter 4). Total Fouls_SMU 20, Wichita St. 16.

