Wichita State puts home win streak on the line against No. 14 Houston

Houston Cougars (21-5, 10-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (13-10, 4-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts No. 14 Houston looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Shockers are 10-5 on their home court. Wichita State ranks fourth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Cougars are 10-2 in conference games. Houston ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cougars won 76-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Josh Carlton led the Cougars with 22 points, and Tyson Etienne led the Shockers with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Etienne averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Ricky Council IV is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Jamal Shead is averaging 9.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Kyler Edwards is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

