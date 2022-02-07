Wichita State visits UCF after Council’s 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (12-8, 3-5 AAC) at UCF Knights (13-8, 5-6 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the UCF Knights after Ricky Council IV scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 72-57 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Knights are 9-3 in home games. UCF is fourth in the AAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Darius Perry averaging 4.7.

The Shockers have gone 3-5 against AAC opponents. Wichita State averages 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Shockers won the last meeting 84-79 on Jan. 27. Council scored 31 points to help lead the Shockers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Perry is averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UCF.

Morris Udeze is averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Shockers. Tyson Etienne is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

