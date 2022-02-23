Wilkins leads Longwood against Radford after 25-point performance

Radford Highlanders (10-16, 6-8 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (21-6, 13-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -9.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood faces the Radford Highlanders after Isaiah Wilkins scored 25 points in Longwood’s 76-72 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Lancers are 15-1 in home games.

Longwood ranks third in the Big South shooting 36.1% from downtown, led by The Highlanders have gone 6-8 against Big South opponents. Radford has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Lancers won the last meeting 83-75 on Jan. 12. Justin Hill scored 24 points points to help lead the Lancers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bryan Hart averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Josiah Jeffers is shooting 39.8% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

